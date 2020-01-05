Culp, Inc. (CULP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 17th

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Culp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a payout ratio of 67.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Culp to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $174.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.59. Culp has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

CULP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

