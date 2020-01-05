Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

