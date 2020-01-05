Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Leap Technology (NYSE:LPTC) Head to Head Comparison

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Technology has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.24% -1.60% -0.31% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Leap Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.55 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -18.87 Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leap Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Leap Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50 Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Leap Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Leap Technology Company Profile

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

