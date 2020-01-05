Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,368. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $738.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

