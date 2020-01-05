CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $410,225.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $410,225.00 and $212,376.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

