CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.79 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $2.79 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, DragonEX, OKEx and Bithumb. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00580326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000880 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010612 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, Tokenomy, Zebpay, Binance, IDCM, DragonEX, LBank, Bithumb, Bibox, BCEX, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.