D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

