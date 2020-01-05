Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.57.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in shares of Danaher by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 678,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,930,000 after acquiring an additional 549,841 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.15. 2,329,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173,466. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

