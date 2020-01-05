Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

DAC opened at $9.19 on Friday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danaos stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

