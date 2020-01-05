Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,084.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $693,332.00 and approximately $63,084.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.