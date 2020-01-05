Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives $66.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Davita stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 937,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Davita during the second quarter worth $61,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

