Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($0.94). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($4.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.