DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1,034.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Coindeal and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004167 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.