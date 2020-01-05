Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 9,078,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,362,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,148.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.