DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Shares Up 6.7%

DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $320.00 and last traded at $320.00, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day moving average is $329.59.

About DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

