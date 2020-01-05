DeVault (DVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $14,637.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market cap of $14,637.00 and $183.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038897 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000671 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.