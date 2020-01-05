Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Trading Down 1.1%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93, approximately 712 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.6173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

