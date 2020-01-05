Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $185.06

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.06 and traded as low as $168.60. Devro shares last traded at $171.20, with a volume of 107,318 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,150 ($31,767.96). Also, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95).

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

