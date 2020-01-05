Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Reaches $17.62 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.63 or 0.00154646 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $221,825.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,515,292 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

