Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.35

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 1581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

