Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.46). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of DRNA opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,442,678 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

