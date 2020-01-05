Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 24% This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.37 or 0.05871033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035985 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.