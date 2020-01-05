Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.02, approximately 1,498,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,334,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.