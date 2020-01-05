DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $0.0715 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $304,871.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

