Duke Energy Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

