Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DPM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $951.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$144,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80. Insiders sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670 over the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

