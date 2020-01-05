Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.44. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 184,236 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

The company has a market cap of $951.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$288,108.80. Also, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$51,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,700. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

