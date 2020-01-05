Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Trading 20% Higher

Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 172,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 289,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

Dunnedin Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

