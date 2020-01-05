EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

