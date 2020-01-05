Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.67. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 18,833 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 28.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 million and a P/E ratio of -127.14.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

