Elastos Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.54 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.54 million and $294,503.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00020594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,296,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,124,124 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, BCEX, LBank, Huobi and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

