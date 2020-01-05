Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ESLT stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

