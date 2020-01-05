Electra (ECA) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $426.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptohub, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,509,022,587 coins and its circulating supply is 28,641,866,034 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

