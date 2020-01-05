Elementeum Achieves Market Cap of $31,514.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Elementeum has a market cap of $31,514.00 and $114.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elementeum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.01472634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,008,452 tokens. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.