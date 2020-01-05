ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS ELIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

