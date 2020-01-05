Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.52

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.52 and traded as low as $30.01. Empire shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 128,372 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Empire’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

