Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $3.04. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 273,618 shares traded.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.06.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

