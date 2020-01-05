eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $89,439.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bibox, Bitbns and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

