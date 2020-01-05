EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.56

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.56 and last traded at $217.56, with a volume of 8222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after acquiring an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 422,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,147,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

