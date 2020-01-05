Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $465.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.