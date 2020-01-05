EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81, 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

