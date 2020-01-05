EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) Shares Down 0.4%

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.04, 102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

