Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Erie Indemnity has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.04. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ERIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

