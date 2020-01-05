Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Essentra PLC (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 390 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 581% from the average session volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54.

