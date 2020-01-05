Ether Zero Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.00 million and $82,165.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.01845804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,104,526 coins and its circulating supply is 167,075,113 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

