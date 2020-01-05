Etherparty 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,090.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and ACX. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $83,090.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.01484742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

