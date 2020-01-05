Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

EEFT opened at $158.30 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.94 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $84,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,386,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

