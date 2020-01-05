Fantasy Sports Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $36,671.00 and $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.05903140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028782 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

