Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Down to $15.08

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.08. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 2,643,121 shares changing hands.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

