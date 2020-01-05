Financial Analysis: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) vs. SPS Commerce (NYSE:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.67% 9.80% 7.97% Zuora -29.77% -47.26% -24.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 0 6 1 3.14 Zuora 1 1 3 0 2.40

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $60.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $248.24 million 7.84 $23.87 million $0.61 91.61 Zuora $235.20 million 7.11 -$77.59 million ($0.82) -18.01

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Zuora on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

